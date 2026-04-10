Your phone may be ageing your brain, study suggest

Cutting off mobile internet for just two weeks could significantly boost mental well-being and attention span, with effects comparable to reversing a decade of brain ageing, according to new research.

The study which appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2025 shows that excessive smartphone usage does not lead to permanent brain damage because brief intervals of rest help people regain their mental abilities.

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Researchers have long warned that excessive screen time may negatively affect the brain. Research studies demonstrate that passive scrolling increases dementia risk, while heavy phone usage leads to cortical thinning, which affects memory and decision-making abilities.

The researchers used 467 participants who had an average age of 32 to test whether these effects could be reversed. They used an app that blocked mobile internet access, which turned smartphones into basic devices that could only handle calls and texts.

The researchers investigated the reversal of these effects through their study of 467 participants who had an average age of 32.

The researchers used an application which prevented mobile internet access to create basic smartphones that could only make phone calls and send text messages.

Participants decreased their daily screen time from 314 minutes to 161 minutes after two weeks of the study.

The changes brought about better mental health results, which included decreased anxiety and depression levels. The study found these benefits to be even greater than those typically seen with antidepressants.

Participants reported experiencing higher levels of subjective well-being because they felt happier and more satisfied throughout their lives.

The researchers discovered that sustained attention showed significant enhancement which matched the cognitive abilities of people who were 10 years younger than their actual age.

The participants experienced improved attention abilities because of three different factors, which included better sleep patterns, more opportunities to socialise and better self-regulation skills.

The study showcases that participants did not need to follow all study requirements to achieve results. The study demonstrated that participants who did not fully comply with internet block requirements experienced less improvement than those who followed all requirements.

The findings suggest that a complete digital detox may not be required. The research shows that online time reduction will result in measurable advantages for users.

Researchers believe that people need to find the right way to balance smartphone benefits with their potential negative effects because smartphones have become essential to their everyday activities.