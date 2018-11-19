close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: The city experienced cold and dry weather on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 11.7°C, maximum was 22°C and humidity level was 47 per cent.

