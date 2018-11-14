Classical singer performs at PNCA

Islamabad: Ustad Roshan Khan, a legendary classical singer of Gwalior Gharana and brother of Ghulam Abbas Khan, shared his thoughts on the origin and evolution of music here at the PNCA auditorium during the 'Baithak' musical programme.

His discourse on the music was about 12 notes and principals of variations and importance of music.

PNCA DG Jamal Shah paid tribute to Roshan Khan for his services and contributions to the music world.