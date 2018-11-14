Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

Classical singer performs at PNCA

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Share

Islamabad: Ustad Roshan Khan, a legendary classical singer of Gwalior Gharana and brother of Ghulam Abbas Khan, shared his thoughts on the origin and evolution of music here at the PNCA auditorium during the 'Baithak' musical programme.

His discourse on the music was about 12 notes and principals of variations and importance of music.

PNCA DG Jamal Shah paid tribute to Roshan Khan for his services and contributions to the music world.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Islamabad