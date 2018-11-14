Wed Nov 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Combating fake news

November 14, 2018

The media industry is without a doubt playing an important role in providing information to society. Article 19A of the constitution gives freedom to the press for the dissemination of information which is not against the state’s interest.

However, there have been a few instances when the industry hasn’t shown caution while airing the new. To counter fake news, Pemra needs to investigate such matters in an effective manner and set serious punishments for people who spread false news.

Khawaja Burhan

Karachi

