ITF Pakistan Junior: Eight foreign players withdraw from second edition

KARACHI: Eight foreign boys and girls withdrew from the second edition of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships-II which commenced at PTF Complex in Islamabad on Monday.

According to the acceptance list, 28 foreign players (19 boys and nine girls) had entered this championship but because of withdrawals the organisers had to scrap qualifying round of boys’ singles.

Meanwhile, eight Pakistani boys moved into the second round of the singles category on Monday. Yunes Talavar from Iran beat Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-2. Brandon Suryana from Indonesia defeated qualifier Ahmed Ehtisham 6-2, 6-0. Eighth seed Ronan Sahni from Great Britain won against Abdullah Adnan 7-5, 6-3. Seventh seed Shoaib Khan thrashed qualifier Muhammad Hadin 6-0, 6-0.

Berk Ullas Enc from Turkey smashed Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-1. Ahmed Kamil thrashed wildcard entrant Osama Khan 6-1, 6-3. Subhan Bin Salik smashed qualifier Abdeli Mohammed 6-1, 6-1. Sami Zeb Khan beat Sameer Ahmed Chudhary 6-2, 6-2.

Ahmed Asjad Qureshi overpowered Hai Truong Vo from Vietnam 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Qualifier Vhimalshanth Chandramohan from Sri Lanka defeated Ahmar Saeed 6-1, 6-0. Sixth seed Saqib Hayat smashed Moosa Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0.

Those who got byes were top seed Ivan Penev of Bulgaria, second seed Arya Roghani and fifth seed Aryan Esmaeilpourf Allahi of Iran, third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and fourth seed Nauman Aftab of Pakistan.