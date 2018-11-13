KMBL gets awarded

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has won “Best Microfinance Bank” award at the third Pakistan Banking Awards 2018, a statement said on Monday.

The event was organised by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan with AF Ferguson as its knowledge partner. KMBL was honoured with this award for its all-round performance in expanding outreach through penetration efficiency and innovations along with both a strong bottom line and social impact.

KMBL President Ghalib Nishtar, said, “We are humbled to be recognised as a front-runner in the micro finance banking industry.”

These awards honour and promote the efforts of banks for developing new and innovative products and services, while giving them the incentive to enhance their performance for the coming year. The areas rewarded included financial inclusion, customer convenience, technology in banking, Islamic banking, trade finance including SME and agriculture.