Mon Nov 12, 2018
November 12, 2018
Obeying traffic rules

November 12, 2018

I usually see people at traffic signals always in a hurry. It seems that it is extremely hard for some people to wait at a signal for two minutes. Many drivers don’t even stop on zebra crossing which should be left for pedestrians so that they can cross the road.

They are the same people who don’t think twice before breaking the traffic signal. The traffic authorities need to take relevant steps to create awareness among people and fine those who are involved in breaking traffic rules.

Zubair Khan

Islamabad

