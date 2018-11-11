Sun Nov 11, 2018
Top Story

November 11, 2018
SC to hear petition requesting summoning of Sharifs in Model Town case

Top Story

November 11, 2018

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday fixed the date for hearing a petition against the Lahore High Court’s decision to not summon former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Model Town case.

On September 26, the LHC had rejected a petition to summon the Sharif brothers and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the Model Town case. Following the LHC decision, the petitioner had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The top court has fixed the petition for hearing on Friday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Faisal Arab will hear the petition. Notices have been sent to all respondents, including the petitioner.

