Aptma Punjab urges for revised gas bills

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab on Monday urged the government to direct the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) to issue revised gas bills to the eligible industry at $6.5/MMBTU all inclusive for both captive and processing use.

Addressing a hurriedly-called press conference at the Aptma Punjab office, Aptma Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir stressed that the notification for providing electricity at 7.5 cents/kWh be immediately issued. “This would enable the exporting industry to focus on increasing exports and undertaking new investment initiatives.”

Aptma Central Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan said a delay in the implementation of energy affordability initiative of the government for revival and growth of the textile industry in Punjab has panicked the industry by and large.