Sarah Ferguson questioned ‘what kind of mother is she’ over Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson is accused of bad parenting as she took daughters to meet Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York, who has now when exiled from her Royal role, seemingly took Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to meet Epstein back in 2009.

Speaking about the latest revelation from Epstein files, expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: “I hesitate to criticise another woman’s parenting, but what kind of mother takes her daughters – then aged 20 and 19 – to Miami for lunch with a convicted paedophile? Epstein had only been out of jail for five days when Sarah took Beatrice and Eugenie to see him.”

She added: “Of course they weren’t children then – they were young adults. But I can only presume they didn’t know about Epstein‘s conviction. If they had, then surely they would have questioned their mother’s decision.”

The expert noted: “And what kind of mother writes, albeit jokingly, about her daughter’s love life to a man who abused children? Yet that’s exactly what Sarah did when Eugenie was having a weekend away with her boyfriend.”

“We can only imagine what Beatrice and Eugenie thought when they saw the pictures of their father on all fours leaning over a motionless woman lying beneath him. It’s something they will never be able to un-see,” said Jennie.