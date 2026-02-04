Princess Beatrice, Eugenie will not be abandoned by Royals amid scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have the support of King Charles and other members of the Royal Family amid Andrew scandal.

The York sisters, who are ashamed as their father gets exiled for his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, still have a safety blanket to reply on.

Speaking about the siblings, royal expert Jennie Bond writes for Mirror: “The York sisters must be going through emotional turmoil. It would seem that Beatrice is still trying to support her father – going riding with him and taking her daughter along.”

She adds: “But Eugenie appears to be keeping her distance. Of course, for her, the situation is even more galling because she spearheads a campaign against slavery and the trafficking of slaves.”

“I think the rest of the royal family will continue to include Beatrice and Eugenie in family gatherings and offer them what comfort they can. For all their fame, privilege and wealth, these two young women have had pretty traumatic lives, punctuated by regular embarrassing scandals involving their parents,” adds Jennie.

The expert further notes: “This time, though, they must realise that there is no chance of redemption for either Andrew or Sarah— and they will all have to live with the consequences.”