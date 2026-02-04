Kate Middleton takes tips from Beckhams to ‘shield’ her kids

Kate Middleton is adamant on brining up her children away from the vices of social media and technology.

The Princess of Wales, who condemns technology when it comes to her children and greatly values their privacy, has especially been alert after Brooklyn Beckham’s row with his parents.

Speaking about Kate’s opinions, expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I’m sure she’ll have great sympathy for the Beckhams – any family rift is so sad. If anything, I suppose it might reinforce their belief that their children should enjoy as much privacy as they possibly can until the time comes for them to take on public duties.”

"William gave a hint recently that the children are not as impeccably behaved as they usually appear in public," says Jennie.

"He said that for all George’s polite and demure behaviour in front of the cameras, it was quite a different story in private.

"We know that there are already some tensions over whether he should have a mobile phone. And of course George is now approaching his teenage years, with hormones racing, big changes ahead in his schooling and no doubt a natural urge to test boundaries and be more independent.

"To me, that suggests that William and Catherine are doing a good job at bringing up their children to be as normal as they can be, given their circumstances. I’m sure it’s sometimes chaos at home with three kids racing around, probably quarrelling with each other or just being gloriously rowdy. That’s what family life should be like,” notes the expert.