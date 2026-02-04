Stefon Diggs drops cryptic hint about Cardi B Super Bowl gig with Bad Bunny

Stefon Diggs left fans guessing during Super Bowl LX Opening Night after being asked about rumors involving his girlfriend, Cardi B.

The New England Patriots star, 32, was questioned on Feb. 2 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center about speculation that Cardi B, 33, could make a surprise appearance with Bad Bunny during Sunday’s halftime show.

For those unversed, the pair previously teamed up on their 2018 hit “I Like It,” alongside J Balvin.

The moment came after Diggs was asked about Bad Bunny, prompting him to play his favorite track, “NUEVAYoL,” from the singer’s 2025 album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

“Yeah, there's one song I really like,” Diggs said, pulling out his phone and playing the music for reporters gathered around his podium.

When asked directly about Cardi B possibly joining Bad Bunny on stage, Diggs joked, “I don't know, we can call and ask her,” before returning to singing along and adding, “…but I think this is my favorite part!”

Later in the night, Diggs also addressed questions about his relationship with the “Up” rapper. A reporter asked if winning the Super Bowl would mean Cardi B might be “getting her ring” too.

Diggs replied, “It’s on the agenda, maybe, right? Right?”

He then laughed and added, “I gotta get mine first.”