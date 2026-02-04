Ellen DeGeneres misses America 14 months after moving to UK

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia De Rossi are missing their life in California, it is revealed.

The comedian and her wife, who moved to Cotswolds in UK back in November 2024, are longing for the American routine.

With the reports, is is revealed that the couple have bought a new home in California 14 months after they left the U.S.

"She's not moving back to the U.S. but will continue to split her time between both the U.K. and Montecito, [Calif.]," an insider tells PEOPLE.

“She always looked friendly but nobody ever approached her and it was just another celeb to them,” the insider earlier revealed of of DeGeneres' time in the UK.

A source told PEOPLE back in 2024:"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October. She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”