Andrew ‘loses’ both daughters, they are ‘aghast’ by Epstein files

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are dreading the turn of events in Andrew case.

The York sisters, who are currently not on speaking terms with their father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, are shocked by the contents of Epstein files

A source close to the Royals tells Daily Mail: "They are aghast at what they have read. They are mortified by the emails their mother has sent to Epstein. It is so embarrassing for them.

"We don't believe the girls were told much about what has just emerged [in the latest Epstein files release], and they will simply be aghast at just how close their parents were to this appalling man."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says that the Princesses are not to be blamed under the current circumstances.

"They have done nothing wrong and yet they have been forced to sit and watch as their parents are torn to pieces by their own behaviours. It looks like that little family unit of Andrew, Fergie and their children, when they all used to stay as one happy family, has gone the same way as his title of Prince. He's lost them both,” he notes.