Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's living situation gets worse amid Epstein controversy
The decision follows the controversy Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor embroiled himself in the Epstein drama
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, once the Duke of York, has lost his princely title as well as status for his links with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Now, more details are emerging about how deeply he was connected to the late financier after photos of the former prince appear in the infamous Epstein files, showing him having a chill time with what appear to be unidentified, but seemingly minor girls.
In light of these revelations, Andrew was ordered to leave his spacious Royal Lodge for Wood Farm, a far less luxurious spot compared to his previous abode.
The place is located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. However, a report in Hello! indicates that his move to Wood Farm will only be temporary.
But his next stop, per the reports, is Wood Farm, another property on the same estate, where he reportedly stays longer.
However, it still requires renovation, which a report in The Sun states is underway to ready the place before Andrew's arrival.
"The snow or rain hasn’t delayed the work on Marsh Farm, but it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable," an insider tells the tabloid. "But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge."
It is worth noting that since 2003, Andrew has been leasing the Royal Lodge, but when his ties with Jeffrey came into the spotlight, his brother, King Charles, revoked his royal titles.
