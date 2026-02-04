Melinda Gates breaks silence on Epstein allegations linked to Bill Gates
Gates' spokesperson has strongly denied the allegations as 'completely false'
Melinda French Gates has spoken publicly about the personal toll of new Epstein-related allegations involving her ex-husband.
Speaking to NPR’s Wild Card podcast, the philanthropist said the latest disclosures surrounding Epstein had stirred up difficult moments from her 27-year relationship with Gates, from whom she divorced in 2021.
"It’s personally hard whenever those details come up," she said. "Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."
She added that she has since moved on and feels relieved to have distance from that chapter of her life, saying she is now 'so happy to be away from all the muck that was there', reports New York Post.
The comments come after a new batch of Epstein-related files was released last week. Among the documents is a 2013 claim in which Epstein alleged that Gates had asked advisers for medication to treat sexually transmitted diseases to 'deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls'.
Epstein also reportedly suggested Gates wanted to give the antibiotics to his then-wife without her knowledge.
A spokesperson for Gates strongly denied the allegations, describing them as 'completely false' and saying they reflected attempts by Epstein to 'entrap and defame' prominent associates.
