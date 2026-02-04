Nicola Peltz billionaire father speaks out on Beckham family drama for first time

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, has spoken for the first time about his daughter and son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham's ongoing feud with David and Victoria Beckham.

The 83-year-old businessman recently made an appearance on the WSJ Invest Live event on Tuesday, February 3.

During a Q&A session, the investor confirmed the feud and also commented on an alleged mishap on his daughter's wedding day in April 2022, which Brooklyn Beckham claimed in his shocking claims he posted on his social media in January.

A Wall Street Journal reporter asked Nelson about how he deals with "high-stakes situations, particularly playing out in public view" to the spotlight recently gained by Nicola.

Responding wittily, he said, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed that at all."

The outlet further inquired if he had advised his family while navigating "such situations," to which Nelson said, "I do. My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?"

The businessman went on to say, "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That's not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-in-law Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

For those unversed, Nelson shares eight children including Nicola, with wife Claudia Heffner Peltz.

On January 19, Brooklyn broke his silence on his ongoing rift with his parents with a six-page-long statement filled with multiple shocking claims, accusing Victoria and David of attempting to break his marriage.

He wrote at the time, "I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."