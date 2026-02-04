Sharon Osbourne reacts to Ozzy Osbourne 2026 Grammy tribute

Sharon Osbourne is taking a moment to praise the Ozzy Osbourne tribute at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

On February 1, Post Malone, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Slash and Andrew Watt took to the stage during the awards show and performed the late Black Sabbath rocker's War Pigs in order to honor the late artist.

For those unversed, Ozzy passed away in July 2025. He was 76.

Sharon, who also attended the show and was moved by the tribute, wrote on her social media, "Last night was bigger than a performance. It was a moment carved into musical history. Reminding everyone that rock isn’t nostalgia - it’s alive, evolving, and still the heartbeat of music."

The TV personality also posted a video from the ceremony, giving special shout-outs to the performers.

“@postmalone you were pure magic, a shapeshifter with a voice that can bend into any genre. @slash @duffmckagan @thisiswatt @chadsmithofficial you are the masters of your craft and complete icons.”

"Truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you Ozzy was definitely in the building," she concluded.