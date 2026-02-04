Miranda Kerr reveals one promise she made to Orlando Bloom after their breakup

Miranda Kerr is dishing on her and ex Orlando Bloom’s coparenting dynamic.

The Victoria Secret model, who was married to Orlando for three years, reflected on her passed marriage and how they learned to peacefully co-parent their 15-year-old son after their split.

“We both knew that the relationship was not bringing out the best in each other,” Miranda said on the We Need to Talk podcast on February 3. “And so when we made that decision separate, I said to him, ‘Let's always put the needs of Flynn first.’”

Miranda, who parted ways from Orlando in 2013 after six years of relationship, shared that they rebuilt their connection for coparenting, which took them effort and spiritual work, especially “forgiving each other.”

And “forgiving ourselves, creating peace within the situation.”

After their split, they put focus on their son Flynn rather than themselves.

“At the same time, let's make sure that we completely forgive each other,” she continued, “make peace with each other, because otherwise it really weighs on you.”

The Kora founder noted that co-parenting means staying connected forever. “When you have a child with someone else, they're always going to be that person's parent for the rest of their life.”

However, Miranda admitted she struggled with boundaries early on, until meeting her current husband Evan Spiegel.

“My husband has good boundaries,” Miranded shared, adding that she used to accommodate Orlando's last-minute changes.

She is now mom to three more kids whom she shares with Evan: Hart, Myles, and Pierre.