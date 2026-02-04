Chris Hemsworth shares how father's health scare reshaped his priorities

Chris Hemsworth opened up about how his dad's Alzheimer's diagnosis made him understand the “fragility” of life.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Thor star shared that after Craig’s health scare, he has slowed down in life.

My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in," Chris noted. “I’m getting better at relaxing, making more curated decisions, working with people I admire.”

The thought, "My dad won’t be here forever,” has made him “more aware of the fragility of things” and to cherish every moment.

It has even shifted his parenting. "My kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they’d fight over sleeping in our bed — suddenly they’re not happening anymore," Chris, who shares three kids with wife Elsa Pataky, said.

Now Chris is reassessing his definition of success.

The Crime 101 star explained, “I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something, I’d feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I’d feel fulfilled."

"It’s absurd. My self-worth doesn’t rest upon all of those exterior things anymore – though I still have to remind myself," he added.