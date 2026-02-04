Halle Berry reframes menopause as 'upgrade' in powerful new message

Halle Berry reframes menopause as an ‘upgrade’ in powerful new message

Halle Berry declared menopause as an “upgrade" in a woman's life rather than a "downgrade."

In the Oscar winner's published keynote, the 59-year-old actress opened up about how she changed her diet and workout routine after menopause.

The Catwoman star, who has been vocal about shifts after the menstrual cycle pause, shared, “It helped me sleep a little bit better. I was a little less moody. I could remember things a little bit more, but it didn't just do the trick either... hormones only were as effective as my body was healthy.”

The Union actress made a major shift in her diet with menopause. Previously, her diet was more protein-focused but after her menopause began, she “had to change" the way she ate.

“I learned that at this time of my life that was no longer working for me. I needed a little carbs. I needed to eat more fiber. I needed to have more protein," she noted.

Berry further shared that she “didn't need as much cardio as I used to need to do. I now needed to lift heavy, heavy weights, and I never did that before."

“Now I had to change all that about how I was operating my everyday life. So I realized that this new body was the better version of myself,” Berry explained, “We often think, 'Ooh, we're getting older and we're sort of downgrading,' but we're not downgrading when we know the things to do — we're upgrading, we're spiraling into the best version of ourselves.”

“We just have to know how to support this new body, this new place we find ourselves, and it's not a sickness, it's a natural life transition that just has to be supported by evidence-based therapies and information.”