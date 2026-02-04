Why Chris Hemsworhths labels playing Thor as 'safety net'?
The actor is all set to come back in his famous avatar
Chris Hemsworth is speaking about how his longtime role as Thor helped him build a confident aura.
The 41-year-old actor, who landed the role in his late 20s, shared rare insights into his early career days and that playing the God of Thunder became an integral part in building his confidence.
The actor revealed that before he entered the Thor role, he used to have performance anxiety and felt "far more uncomfortable and goofy" than he wanted to be.
“The character you see in interviews and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me — but it’s a creation too," Hemsworth told Guardian. "It’s what I thought people wanted to see.”
As Thor depicts a character of a god, Hemsworth prepared his physique with workouts and training as well as deepened his voice and adopted an authoritative body posture for the role.
These all changes added to his confidence, "I felt like, 'Okay, cool, no one can f*** with me,'" he noted.
"Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”
Hemsworth has played Thor in eight Marvel movies so far and all set to appear in the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday.
-
Halle Berry reframes menopause as 'upgrade' in powerful new message
-
Ellen DeGeneres misses America 14 months after moving to UK
-
Nicola Peltz billionaire father speaks out on Beckham family drama for first time
-
Sharon Osbourne reacts to Ozzy Osbourne 2026 Grammy tribute
-
Stefon Diggs drops cryptic hint about Cardi B Super Bowl gig with Bad Bunny
-
Zoe Kravitz set to join Harry Styles on tour?
-
Mark Ruffalo responds to firing rumours from Marvel
-
Keke Palmer shares how new role mirrors her real-life motherhood journey