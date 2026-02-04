Why Chris Hemsworhths labels playing Thor as 'safety net'?

Chris Hemsworth is speaking about how his longtime role as Thor helped him build a confident aura.

The 41-year-old actor, who landed the role in his late 20s, shared rare insights into his early career days and that playing the God of Thunder became an integral part in building his confidence.

The actor revealed that before he entered the Thor role, he used to have performance anxiety and felt "far more uncomfortable and goofy" than he wanted to be.

“The character you see in interviews and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me — but it’s a creation too," Hemsworth told Guardian. "It’s what I thought people wanted to see.”

As Thor depicts a character of a god, Hemsworth prepared his physique with workouts and training as well as deepened his voice and adopted an authoritative body posture for the role.

These all changes added to his confidence, "I felt like, 'Okay, cool, no one can f*** with me,'" he noted.

"Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”

Hemsworth has played Thor in eight Marvel movies so far and all set to appear in the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday.