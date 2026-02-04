King Charles blindsided by Andrew-Epstein blunder

King Charles and Queen Camilla were not aware of the disasters leaked in Epstein files.

Their Majesties were not aware of the extent of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s friendship with sex financier Jeffrey Epstein, and are dreaded by the damage it has caused to the Royal name.

However, insiders told the Daily Mail “providing testimony is now a matter for Andrew and his conscience”.

Speaking of Andrew’s stripping of titles, a spokesperson says: “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The rep earlier revealed at the time: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

King Charles' younger brother Prince Edward publicly lambasted henious act of abuse, and sided with the Epstien's victims and accusers in his latest explosive interview.

The move is said to reflect the monarchy’s broader effort to protect its public image, drawing a firm line between the institution and figures deemed damaging to its reputation.

Andrew has seemingly been left with no choice but to flee the UK after the latest blow from the Palace as an ultimate punishment looms from the monarch, who's also being dragged into the Andrew-Epstien saga.

Amid mounting pressure and protests, it might be a huge mistake. If Andrew runs, he'll only fuel the fire. The act may be considered as an attempt to run from the truth.