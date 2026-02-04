Keke Palmer shares how new role mirrors her real-life motherhood journey

Keke Palmer is opening up about her motherhood journey

The One of Them Days actress is portraying the role of a mother for the first time in her upcoming project, The Burbs.

On February 2, Palmer joined Today to promote her new movie and how it is close to her heart.

Palmer, who is herself mom to a two-year-old son, Loedis, shared that playing the onscreen mom role "gave me so much more than I knew it would."

She went on to explain, “I guess I should have expected it. After you have kids, it really does expand your heart in a way you can’t imagine until it happens."

"And so, I definitely put that into the character Samira for sure.”

While talking about her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, she noted that Leodis, who is turning three at the end of this month, is "being terrible" as her clocks out "terrible two" stage.

The dotting mom continued, "He has a really crazy attitude. He would tell me, ‘Mommy, what you doing for me? What you doing for me? He’s speaking his baby language.”

“But I’m right there doing everything I can to make sure I show up,” she added.