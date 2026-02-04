Kate Middleton breaks silence on newest member of Wales family
Kate Middleton talks about welcoming a new member in her family at the Forest Lodge
Kate Middleton fondly spoke of the latest addition to their family during a recent public visit.
The Princess of Wales, who visited the Welsh businesses on Tuesday in Cardigan, spoke about her own cocker spaniel as she met the same breed in a Huit denim factory.
“She had a rather long chat with my fiancée about our dog, about how she also has cocker spaniels and that hers is the same age as ours," Hiut CEO Johann Von Loeper shared with PEOPLE. "It was a nice moment that broke the ice."
Kate’s new puppy is reportedly welcomed by her five-year-old cocker spaniel, Orla.
A source earlier revealed: "We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales’s household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
The insider added: "Everyone loves new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close.
"Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before."
