King Charles vacates Andrew out of the Royal Lodge on brink of night

King Charles vacates Andrew out of the Royal Lodge after shocking revelations

King Charles has reportedly driven Andrew Mountbatten Windsor out of the Royal Lodge earlier than scheduled.

His Majesty, who is ashamed by the constant revelations about Andrew in Epstein files, has urgently asked his younger brother to vacate the property.

King Charles is understood to be baffled by the amount of revelations that are being made about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The monarch had made a landmark decision about stripping off his disgraced brother not of his royal titles and honours but also taking away his 75-year “iron-clad” lease on Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer had also urged Andrew to testify as “anybody who has got information should be prepared to share that information”.

The report stated that it is unlikely that King Charles was aware of “the level of detail in the latest files”, which delves into the close ties Andrew and Epstein actually had. Moreover, Buckingham Palace appears to be learning about the new material at the ‘same time as the public’.

The Palace has so far declined to comment on the latest tranche of documents released in the Epstein files.