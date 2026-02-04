Zoe Kravitz set to join Harry Styles on tour?

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly trying to dedicate time to each other amid their jam-packed work schedule.

As the One Direction alum is all set for his upcoming Together, Together global residency tour, the 37-year-old actress is also focusing on her work as she is busy with her forthcoming flick, How to Rob a Bank.

Despite their packed calendars, Harry and Zoe "seem very serious."

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up," an insider told People.

The source also teased that Zoe might join Harry on his tour.

"When it makes sense, she may join him on tour," the tattler noted.

"They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy."

For those unversed, the pair was first romantically linked back in August 2025 when they were spotted together in Rome.

Together, Together tour was announced earlier this year as Harry is all set to release his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6.