Mark Ruffalo responds to firing rumours from Marvel

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo denies rumours of Marvel firing him over his activism

Mark Ruffalo's relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe dates back to 2012, when he first stepped into Dr Banner/the Hulk in The Avengers.



So, it's expected for fans to get a shock when rumours began to make rounds that the studio fired him over his critical comments about President Donald Trump.

"I’m not feeling so great," he said at last month's Golden Globes ceremony. "We have a woman, Renee Good, who was murdered last week."

"[Trump] is a convicted felon, a convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being," the star shared.

But in an interview with The News Moment, Ruffalo set the record straight.

When asked about the rumours, he simply says, "Not that I know of. People keep going like, 'Did you get fired?' Not that I know of!"

He stresses that he has a long-standing tie with Marvel, "I'll be there as long as they'll have me, but I have a good relationship with them."

Here, the Oscar-nominated actor hints at his future in the franchise. "Who knows, there might be things I'm already doing that [Laughs] I'm around, let me just say that."

His remarks are expected to spark speculation because he previously said he will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

But Ruffalo is set to reprise the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will debut on July 31.