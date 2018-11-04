Sun November 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Top Story

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
November 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maulana Samiul Haq laid to rest

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq, who was assassinated at his Rawalpindi residence on Friday, was laid to rest at Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, on Saturday.

A large number of people attended his funeral prayers, led by his son Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani.

The funeral was held at the Government Khushal Khan Degree College, Akora Khattak about half a kilometer from the seminary on the GT Road.

Among the mourners were his students, who came from all over Pakistan and even Afghanistan to pay him homage.

His colleagues from Difa-i-Pakistan Council and associates from different seminaries made it a point to attend his funeral.

Foolproof security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident on the occasion.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Gandapur oversaw the security arrangements.

About 948 policemen and 140 traffic wardens were deployed to maintain security and facilitate the flow of traffic.

Bomb Disposal Unit cleared the route that was used to take the body to the graveyard inside Darul Uloom Haqqania for burial.

However, such was the rush of people that the arrangements made for the funeral prayers were overwhelmed.

Many mourners barged into the special enclosure reserved for dignitaries in view of security concerns.

After the funeral prayers, people rushed for their destinations causing gridlocks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial head Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Maulana Tayyab of Panjpir, Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, members of the provincial and national assemblies, senators, and delegates from Qatar and Saudi Arabia offered the funeral prayers.

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, comprising Raja Zafarul Haq, Javed Hashmi, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Amir Muqam and others, attended the funeral prayers.

The PML-N delegation conveyed condolence message to the bereaved family on behalf of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

A delegation of Afghan Taliban also attended the funeral. However, their identity wasn’t known. The deceased had close ties with the Afghan Taliban.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned the family of Maulana Samiul Haq and offered condolences on his death.

Maulana Samiul Haq was born on September 18, 1937 in Akora Khattak, Nowshera.

He received his early education at Anjuman-e-Taleem-ul-Quran Islamia Primary School established by his father Maulana Abdul Haq, who was a noted religious scholar and politician.

After completing his education, Maulana Samiul Haq started teaching in 1958 at the Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqani, which was founded by his father in September 1947 on the pattern of Darul Uloom Deoband. He later launched a monthly magazine Al-Haq in 1965.

He had authored several books, including Islam Aur Asre Hazir, Qaumi Assembly May Islam Ka Marka, Khutbat-e-Haq, Senate May Shariat Bill Ka Ma’arka, Salibi Dahshat Gardi and Islam Ka Ma’arka.

The Maulana actively took part in the Tehreek Nifaz-e-Mustafa in 1977 and was put behind bars at the Central Prison in Haripur. He had also served as member of Majlis-e-Shura during the Zia regime.

Maulana Samiul Haq, the custodian of Darul Uloom Haqqania, was elected senator on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in 2003. He was also elected to the Senate from 1985 to 1997.

After the US invasion of Afghanistan, the Maulana cobbled together the Afghan Defence Council that was meant to shore up support for the Afghan Taliban in Pakistan.

He had formed and led the Muttahida Deeni Mahaz on December 10, 1992 to unite the religio-political parties after the demolition of Babari Masjid at the hands of Hindu fanatics in India.

He and his party remained part of the Islamic alliances which were formed to take part in general elections and promote religious causes.

The Maulana, 82, was assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Unidentified assailants stabbed him multiple times in his bedroom and escaped unnoticed.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that investigation into Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination has entered an important phase.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?