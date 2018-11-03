KMU arranges consultation on countering on-campus violent extremism

PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Sports, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Code Pakistan successfully organised a one-day consultation with the students and faculty on countering on-campus violent extremism.

The main topic was the special focus on the two themes derived from the earlier National Youth Conference i.e. peace building through on-campus extra-curricular activities and the role of faculty and student forums in countering intolerance and extremism.

The consultation was first of a series of consultations that CODE PAKISTAN has planned with the faculties and students of various universities across Pakistan.

The workshop was attended by key faculty members including Director IBMS, Dr Zilli Huma, and students from all the constituent institutes of the University.

Highlighting the aim of the workshop, Founder CODE PAKISTAN, Dilawar Khan explained the role and need of universities in designing and implementing the national policy for peace in the country.

The faculty and students showed a keen interest by acting as proactive members and highlighted the key areas of future focus to ads on to the national cause of peace-building measures in campuses and country.

They volunteered their services for co-curricular activities such as medical camps and drug abuse awareness programs for students of other universities and madras’s to promote peace and harmony.

The students and faculty members of KMU believed that although Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and Peshawar, in particular, had experienced extremism and terrorism like few other places in the country, the youth was committed to making all efforts required for promoting peace, tolerance, and inclusivity.

They called for bridging the gap between the populations of the country educated in modern educational institutions and the segments of society educated in religious educational institutions.