Fuuast gives students right to representation in senate

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology (Fuuast) has provided its alumni the opportunity to register themselves to be able to elect a representative of students for the varsity senate, a top decision-making body.

According to Fuuast officials, students who have passed their final examinations before 2014 are eligible to apply to get registered. “This is the first time that Urdu University is going to give representation to its students in the senate,” one official said.

Students of institutes affiliated with Fuuast are also qualified to participate. They can obtain free-of-charge registration forms from the university’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Campus in Karachi and additional registrar’s office in Islamabad campus till November 30.

During the submission of registration forms, applicants are bound to make a pay-order of Rs1,000 made out to Fuuast.

However, the varsity reserves the right to cancel any application, according to the rules. It has also been clarified that no candidate or applicant will have the right to challenge the decision of the competent authority regarding the cancellation of their application.