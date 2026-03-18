Brendan Gallagher honoured in 900th NHL game as Canadiens fans give standing ovation in Montreal

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher marked his 900th NHL game with a standing ovation from fans during Tuesday night’s clash against the Boston Bruins.

The 33-year-old reached the milestone at Bell Centre, having spent his entire career with Montreal since being drafted in 2010.

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He is now 13th on the franchise’s all-time games played list, alongside legends such as Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur.

Gallagher was honoured during a first-period break, with supporters rising to applaud his long-standing contribution to the team.

Speaking before the game, Gallagher reflected on the achievement "I've just tried to enjoy every year. You never know when your last is going to be," he said, according to NHL.

"It's a nice night to, kind of, appreciate what we've done, but we know we have a job to do as well. So it should be a fun night.

"It feels right," Gallagher added when asked about reaching the milestone against Boston.

"They're a very dangerous team and we know what they're all about. It's going to be a fun test tonight, should be a good game. But yeah, it feels fitting."



Gallagher made his NHL debut in the 2012-13 season and has since recorded 245 goals and 239 assists, totalling 484 points over his career.