Lane Hutson’s brother Cole Hutson set for possible NHL debut after joining Capitals

Cole Hutson could make his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, as the young defenceman adjusts to life after college hockey.

The 19-year-old joined the Capitals after signing a three-year entry level contract on Sunday, following the end of his sophomore season at Boston University.

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Speaking after his first practice, Hutson admitted the moment still feels surreal.

"I'll probably be in shock all game, I don't know. Just getting ready to play, just getting into that rink and walking around for the first time, it's going to feel pretty crazy and I don't want to put too much stress on it”, he said, per NHL.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said a decision on whether Hutson will play against the Ottawa Senators will be made on Wednesday.

"Absolutely. No sense in putting the restrictor plates on. Like, 'Let's go.',” he said.

Hutson’s arrival comes as Washington pushes for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

He has leaned on advice from his brother, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, who made a similar jump to the NHL.

"I was on the phone with Lane for three hours yesterday, just talking about how I've got to play and just what to do and what not to do," Hutson said.