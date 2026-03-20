Canucks defeated 6-2 by Lightning in Vancouver as visitors dominate at Rogers Arena
Canucks struggled to respond, although Liam Ohgren managed to score late in the second period to reduce the deficit.
The Vancouver Canucks suffered a 6-2 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, as the visitors delivered a dominant performance at Rogers Arena.
Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli each recorded a goal and two assists to lead Tampa Bay, while Jake Guentzel , Darren Raddysh, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel also found the net.
The Lightning took control early and never looked back. Guentzel opened the scoring late in the first period, before Tampa Bay added three more goals within the opening minutes of the second to build a 4-0 lead.
Vancouver struggled to respond, although Liam Ohgren managed to score late in the second period to reduce the deficit.
In the third, Linus Karlsson added another for the Canucks, but any hope of a comeback was quickly ended as Cirelli restored Tampa Bay’s lead shortly after.
Hagel later sealed the result with the sixth goal.
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to secure his 32nd win of the season, while Vancouver’s Kevin Lankinen stopped 24 shots.
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