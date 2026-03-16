Maple Leafs vs Minnesota Wild: veteran defenceman Jeff Petry set for Minnesota debut

The Minnesota Wild will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night as both teams complete the second game of a back to back schedule.

Minnesota enters the matchup with a record of 38 wins, 17 losses and 12 overtime defeats. Toronto arrives with a record of 28 wins, 27 losses and 12 overtime defeats.

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The Wild are making a notable change to their lineup for the game.

Veteran defenceman Jeff Petry will make his debut for Minnesota after recently being acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a seventh round draft pick.

Petry, 38, appeared in 58 games for Florida this season before the trade. He will replace Zach Bogosian on the Wild defensive unit.

Saturday’s matchup will mark Petry’s 1,040th career game in the National Hockey League and his first appearance with Minnesota.

Bobby Brink will remain out of the lineup because of an upper body injury, while Nico Sturm is expected to stay in the squad.

Petry has extensive experience against Toronto during his career. In 47 games against the Maple Leafs, he has recorded six goals, 26 points and 24 penalty minutes.