Wild vs Blackhawks as Foligno receives heartfelt welcome from Blackhawks fans after trade
Foligno acknowledged the crowd with a salute as one fan held a sign reading: “Thank you Nick!”
Minnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno received a standing ovation from Chicago Blackhawks fans during his return to the United Center in the wild vs blackhawks matchup on Tuesday.
The tribute came just weeks after Foligno was traded to Minnesota at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.
During a stoppage in the first period, the Blackhawks played a video honouring the former captain, prompting fans to rise and applaud.
Foligno acknowledged the crowd with a salute as one fan held a sign reading: “Thank you Nick!”
He spent three seasons in Chicago from 2023 to 2026 and was named the team’s 36th captain ahead of the 2024 25 season.
Speaking before the game, Foligno reflected on his time with the organisation and the emotional return.
“Lots of emotions. I’m so thankful for my time here (Chicago) and what it’s meant to me and my family and the people we have come to know on and off the ice,” he said.
“It’s kind of special that I get to come back here this quick and celebrate in a way with them. And be able to thank the fans and the organization for believing in me…I loved my time here”, he added.
Foligno also reunited with former teammates ahead of the game, sharing a meal with them the night before.
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