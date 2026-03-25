Elijah Moore joins Eagles on one year contract after stints with Bills and Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with wide receiver Elijah Moore on a one year deal, according to NFL Media.

Moore, who turns 26 this week, joins the Eagles after a season split between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.

He appeared in nine games for Buffalo, making nine receptions for 112 yards before being released in late November. Moore later signed with Denver and was elevated from the practice squad for the AFC Championship Game, where he recorded one catch for four yards.

Originally selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Moore spent two seasons in New York before moving on to the Cleveland Browns for another two years.

Across his career, Moore has recorded 209 receptions for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns.

The signing gives the Eagles additional depth at wide receiver as they prepare for the upcoming season. Moore will be looking to re establish himself and secure a larger role within the team’s offence.

The move reflects Philadelphia’s continued effort to strengthen its roster with experienced players while maintaining flexibility with short term contracts.