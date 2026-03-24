Corentin Moutet clashes with Danielle Collins after public comments about DMs and flirting

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has denied claims made by Danielle Collins after a public exchange during the Miami Open.

The controversy began when Collins, speaking to Tennis Channel, alleged that Moutet had been “flirting” with her before his match.

Advertisement

During the interview, broadcaster Steve Weissman said: "He was shouting at you, he was catcalling you, he was saying, 'Give me a let's go,'."

Collins responded by describing her reaction: "I said, ‘If you’re gonna be flirting with me like that, you’re gonna have to get a bigger serve. Some people think it comes down to height, some people think it comes down to personality, but really what it comes down to is big forehands and big serves."

She also claimed Moutet had contacted her privately, saying he “messaged me and then unfollowed me,” and later “slid back into the DMs last night,” according to her remarks.

Moutet later rejected the allegations on social media, writing on X: "how can I unfollow you when I never followed you @TennisChannel how can you let someone say BS like this on tv. You followed me. You asked me for mixed dubs. And I’ve never even followed you You ready to say anything so people talks about you. You should learn how to love yourself so you won’t have to do stupid things for people loves @TennisChannel good sport journalist.”

The exchange has drawn attention online, adding to off-court headlines during the tournament.