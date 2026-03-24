Lakers vs Pistons: Lakers face setback as Hachimura and Smart ruled out despite Doncic return
The Lakers, who sit third in the Western Conference, will be looking to maintain their position with a win.
The Los Angeles Lakers head into their Lakers vs Pistons matchup with mixed news, as injuries to key players overshadow a positive update on Luka Doncic.
The Lakers are aiming to extend their winning run to 10 games as they face the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The team has been in strong form, with recent victories against several top opponents.
There was initial relief for Los Angeles after the NBA overturned Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul.
The decision means he avoids a one-game suspension and is available to play.
However, the team later confirmed that Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart will miss the game due to injury. Their absence is expected to impact both scoring and defence.
Without them, greater responsibility will fall on Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
Other players are also likely to see increased playing time.
Detroit, meanwhile, remains a strong opponent despite injuries of their own.
The Pistons currently lead the Eastern Conference and have shown consistency throughout the season.
The Lakers, who sit third in the Western Conference, will be looking to maintain their position with a win.
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