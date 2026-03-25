Brad Stevens boosts Celtics with smart draft picks keeping team competitive

Brad Stevens continues to strengthen his reputation as a top NBA executive, with his draft decisions playing a key role in keeping the Boston Celtics competitive.

After moving from head coach to President of Basketball Operations, Stevens quickly found success, helping guide the team to an NBA Finals appearance and later a championship.

However, questions remained about his ability to draft talent.

Recent seasons have begun to answer that.

According to Athlon Sports, Stevens’ draft picks have made a noticeable impact, particularly as the Celtics managed injuries, including the the absence of Jayson Tatum for a significant stretch.

Players such as Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez have all contributed, providing depth and energy to the roster.

Walsh showed his ability as a defender and scorer when given opportunities, while Scheierman impressed with his all around play, including passing and floor spacing.

Gonzalez, one of the newer additions, has stood out for his maturity and versatility at a young age, drawing attention for his readiness at the professional level.

The success is notable given that all three players were selected later in the draft, an area where finding reliable contributors can be challenging.

Stevens initially traded several early draft picks to acquire established players, a strategy that paid off.

Now, his ability to identify talent later in the draft is adding another layer to Boston’s long term strength.