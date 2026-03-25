Vancouver Canucks ticket renewal sparks backlash as some fans face price hikes

Some Vancouver Canucks season ticket holders are seeing price increases despite the team’s poor performance this season.

The team sent out renewal notices on Monday, with reports of mixed pricing changes. According to Daily Hive, some fans are paying more, while others are seeing smaller increases or slight decreases depending on their package.

One fan in the 300 level reported a $200 increase, while another season ticket holder said their price rose by $85.

A quarter season package holder told Daily Hive their price dropped by $26.

The Canucks are promoting a rebuild in communications to fans. In an email to season ticket members, the team said: “We’re building the next generation with ten picks in the 2026 Draft, two of which are in the first round.”

“Pair that with a young core ready to break through, and the next era of Canucks hockey is here.”

The price changes come during one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Canucks are on track to finish last in the NHL and have struggled at home, recording just eight wins in 36 games at Rogers Arena.

Despite higher prices for some, resale ticket values have dropped significantly. Fans have reported finding seats for as low as $36, compared to over $100 last summer.