Thunder vs Nets: Oklahoma City aim to extend winning run against Brooklyn after recent victory

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in a matchup, with the visiting side arriving in strong form after a standout performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in Oklahoma City’s recent 113-108 win over the Orlando Magic, continuing an impressive run for the Western Conference leaders.

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The Thunder hold a 54-15 record this season and have been particularly strong away from home, winning 25 of their 33 road games.

By contrast, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled throughout the season. They sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 17-51 record and have won just nine of their 33 home games.

The team has also had difficulty with long-range shooting, ranking last in the conference from three-point distance.

The two sides met earlier this season, with Oklahoma City securing a comfortable 105-86 victory in February.

For Brooklyn, Michael Porter Jr. has been a key player, averaging 24.2 points per game, while Danny Wolf has shown steady form in recent outings.

For Oklahoma City Glilgeous-Alexander continues to lead with an average of 31.7 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Recent form highlights the gap between the teams. The Thunder have won nine of their last 10 matches, while the the Nets have lost eight in the same stretch.

Both teams are dealing with multiple injuries, with several players listed as day to day or ruled out for the season.