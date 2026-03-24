Moses Moody suffers late knee injury in Warriors’ overtime victory against Mavericks

Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody suffered a significant, non-contact injury to his left knee during a 137-131 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

The incident occurred in the final minute of overtime following a steal. During the game, Moody stole the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with 1:13 left in overtime.

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Unfortunately, Moody’s knee buckled as he attempted a dunk, requiring him to be carted off the floor on a stretcher. He immediately underwent an X-ray after exiting the arena.

This was Moody's first stretch back after missing ten games due to a right wrist sprain. Prior to this injury, Moody was having a standout night with 23 points and 3 steals.

This injury adds to a growing list of medical setbacks for the Warriors, who are already playing without stars Jimmy Butler III and Stephen Curry.

The Warriors have lost Jimmy Butler III to a torn ACL. Stephen Curry has missed the last 22 games due to persistent issues in his right knee.

"We don't know what it is, but it sure looked bad," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Moody is currently in his fifth season, averaging a career-high 11.9 points, and is in the first year of a $39 million contract extension.