Moses Moody suffers late knee injury in Warriors’ overtime victory against Mavericks
Golden State Warriors won against Dallas Mavericks in Monday night's game
Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody suffered a significant, non-contact injury to his left knee during a 137-131 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks.
The incident occurred in the final minute of overtime following a steal. During the game, Moody stole the ball from Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg with 1:13 left in overtime.
Unfortunately, Moody’s knee buckled as he attempted a dunk, requiring him to be carted off the floor on a stretcher. He immediately underwent an X-ray after exiting the arena.
This was Moody's first stretch back after missing ten games due to a right wrist sprain. Prior to this injury, Moody was having a standout night with 23 points and 3 steals.
This injury adds to a growing list of medical setbacks for the Warriors, who are already playing without stars Jimmy Butler III and Stephen Curry.
The Warriors have lost Jimmy Butler III to a torn ACL. Stephen Curry has missed the last 22 games due to persistent issues in his right knee.
"We don't know what it is, but it sure looked bad," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Moody is currently in his fifth season, averaging a career-high 11.9 points, and is in the first year of a $39 million contract extension.
-
Inter Miami eliminated after draw with Nashville as Lionel Messi scores 900th career goal
-
Thunder vs Nets: Oklahoma City aim to extend winning run against Brooklyn after recent victory
-
Wild vs Blackhawks as Foligno receives heartfelt welcome from Blackhawks fans after trade
-
Venezuela makes history, defeats Team USA 3-2 to win World Baseball Classic title
-
Sharks vs Oilers: Edmonton adjust lineup as Draisaitl ruled out for regular season
-
Cole Caufield shines with 40th goal as Canadiens edge Bruins in overtime comeback win
-
Brendan Gallagher honoured in 900th NHL game as Canadiens fans give standing ovation in Montreal
-
Lane Hutson’s brother Cole Hutson set for possible NHL debut after joining Capitals