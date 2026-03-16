Ducks vs Canadiens injury update: Kirby Dach leaves ice following heavy hit

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach left Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks after suffering an upper body injury early in the first period.

According to team officials, the injury occurred when Dach moved toward the boards to retrieve the puck. Anaheim forward Jeffrey Viel delivered a hit, with the primary point of contact to Dach’s upper body.

Advertisement

Dach fell to the ice following the collision and was slow to get up before heading to the bench. He did not return to the game.

The Canadiens confirmed before the start of the second period that Dach would not continue in the matchup.

Before leaving the ice, Dach had taken just two shifts and recorded one minute and 13 seconds of ice time. The score remained tied at 0 to 0 when he exited the game.

There has been no immediate update on the severity of the injury or how long Dach may be sidelined.

Montreal is currently playing at home and will next face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, giving the team time to further evaluate the forward’s condition.

Dach has already dealt with several injuries this season. He missed three games in October with a lower body issue and was sidelined for 31 games between November and January with a foot fracture.

If Dach misses additional games, Zachary Bolduc or Joe Veleno could enter the lineup as replacements.