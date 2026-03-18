Sharks vs Oilers: Edmonton adjust lineup as Draisaitl ruled out for regular season

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the San Jose Sharks without star forward Leon Draisaitl, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a lower body injury.

Draisaitl was injured during a win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday and did not return after the first period.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old has been a key contributor for Edmonton, recording 97 points in 65 games this season. Teammates say replacing his production will require a collective effort.

"Obviously, he's a top-four scorer, one of the most elite players in the League, so it's not like one guy can just step into his shoes," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said per NHL.

"We kind of talked about it this morning; it's a collective thing with our group that everybody's going to need to pick up the slack."

Captain Connor McDavid echoed that sentiment, saying: "You don't fill the void," he said. "We have lots of guys in here that can lead."

The Oilers remain in the playoff race with 14 games left in the regular season and are currently third in the Pacific Division.

Coach Kris Knoblauch said adjustments will be needed, particularly on the power play: "We're going to play around with it. Right now, it's just trial and error."