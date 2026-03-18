Cole Caufield shines with 40th goal as Canadiens edge Bruins in overtime comeback win

Cole Caufield scored his 40th goal of the season with 22 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre.

The late winner secured a comeback victory for Montreal, who had dropped their previous two games. Caufield also added an assist, while captain Nick Suzuki continued his strong form with a goal and an assist.

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Caufield’s milestone goal makes him the Canadiens’ first 40-goal scorer since Vincent Damphousse in the 1993-94 season.

The Bruins were unable to hold on, having also lost in overtime to the New Jersey Devils the previous day.

Suzuki leveled the game in the first period after Zacha’s opener, before Zacha restored Boston’s lead in the second.

Goaltender Jakub Dobes made 26 saves for Montreal, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots for Boston.

The win improves the Canadiens’ s record to 37-20-10, keeping them competitive in the playoff race, while the Bruins fall to 37-23-8 after another narrow defeat.