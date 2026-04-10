Maple Leafs bring up four AHL players after injuries, with Akhtyamov confirmed to start in net

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled four players from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis following a series of injuries.

Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov, forwards Luke Haymes and Ryan Tverberg, and defenceman William Villeneuve were all called up from the Toronto Marlies, the team confirmed.

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Forward Bo Groulx was sent back to the Marlies in a corresponding move.

The call-ups follow a game in Washington, where Toronto lost Anthony Stolarz, Brandon Carlo and Dakota Joshua to injury.

All three have already been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup against the New York Islanders.

Head coach Craig Berube confirmed that Akhtyamov will make his first NHL start in goal.

The 24-year-old has posted a 20-12-4 record in 36 games with the Marlies this season, along with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the injury-hit Maple Leafs will look to disrupt an Islanders side still battling for a wild-card place in the Eastern Conference.