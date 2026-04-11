Stephen Curry's ankle injury sparks concerns ahead of LA Clippers game

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has strained his ankle while playing while playing against the Sacramento Kings.

On Friday, April 10, the 33-year-old American basketball point guard gave his ankle a small injury during the second quarter while he was attempting a steal against Kings’ guard Devin Carter.

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The video and pictures coming from the game showing the awkward and painful bending of his ankle; however, he is expected to appear in Warriors’ Sunday, April 12 face-off with the LA Clippers, according San Francisco Chronicle.

Following Curry’s injury and decreasing his chance to hit the ground on Sunday, Warriors’ faced another setback by losing the game to Kings just by six points as Kings scored 124 while Warriors were stuck at 118.

Head coach of Warriors Steve Kerr showed unwavering belief in his team as he said, “I think we can win two games because I know these guys and I believe in them.”

“But I also know that we’re not where we need to be. We showed that tonight. So, Sunday I’d like to get more reps. Have more focus, fewer mistakes and we’ll have a couple of days to prepare and get after it,” he quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Curry, who soaked his ankle in ice water later, is determined to play the Sunday game against LA Clippers.

Sitting in his seat in the visiting locker room with a towel over his head and his ankle in ice water, the footballer said, “As long as it’s not my knee. I can deal with ankles.”

“I’ve been dealing with that forever. So that was the interesting part. My knee felt pretty good. Even better than last game,” Stephen Curry quipped.