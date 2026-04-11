Raptors vs Knicks: OG Anunoby leaves game early with left ankle injury

OG Anunoby was forced to leave the game during the Raptors vs Knicks matchup on Friday after suffering a left ankle injury.

According to TSN, the New York Knicks forward did not return after halftime in the game against his former team, the Toronto Raptors.

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It remains unclear exactly when the injury occurred, but Anunoby finished with two points, five rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of play.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Knicks this season, averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game prior to Friday’s game.

His early exit could raise concerns for New York, especially with the playoffs approaching. The Knicks and Raptors are both in the mix and could potentially meet in the first round.

Anunoby, who previously played for Toronto before joining New York, has been an important defensive presence and scoring option for his side.